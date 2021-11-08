Procter & Gamble has named Mokutima Ajileye as Managing Director for the Nigeria market. She is also one of the first female P&G Managing Director’s not only in Nigeria but also in Africa. This announcement is linked to P&G’s commitment to develop local talent as well as demonstrate its commitment to gender equality.



Mokutima (Moki) has worked across numerous senior roles for the FMCG giant, in a career spanning close to 15 years to date. Her most recent role was Senior Director, Commercial & Marketing for P&G Nigeria. She has built brands across developing and developed regions (India, Middle East, Africa, and Europe), developed disruptive forms in mature product categories, and led world-class teams.



Commenting on the appointment of Mokutima Ajileye, Senior Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa, Vilo Trska said, “I would like to congratulate Moki (Mokutima) on her appointment. Moki brings fresh ideas and an innovative approach that will enhance and help revamp our P&G Nigeria operations sustainably. We are here for the long haul and her appointment reaffirms P&G’s commitment to advancing gender equality and promoting local talents.”



Speaking on her appointment, Mokutima said, “I am honoured by the opportunity to lead P&G Nigeria. It is both exciting and challenging but I am confident that together with an amazing team, we will build a great business.”



She further stated that her appointment is a testament to P&G’s continued commitment to investing in Nigeria and Nigerian talents now and for the long haul, whilst increasing its economic and social footprint in support of the diversification and localization objectives of the Nigerian Government.



