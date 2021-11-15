By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a meeting with President of AfREXIM, Bank Prof. Benedict Oramah in Durban, South Africa.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on his official Facebook handle.

Buhari had on Saturday arrived Durban, South Africa, from Paris as part of his ongoing socio-economic diplomatic missions aimed at enhancing security and economic transformation of the country.

The Nigerian leader was invited to Durban by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, to attend the inauguration of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 on Monday.

The theme of the Fair, ”Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA”, aims at boosting trade and investments across the African continent, Mr Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, said in a statement in Abuja.

Vanguard Nigeria News