Governor Nyesom Wike

…he can strengthen the faith of people in Nigeria

…he’s psychologically, spiritually& politically stable to lead

By Ike Uchechukwu

A political group under auspices of “PDP Cross River Renaissance Movement” has expressed dissatisfaction over what it described as rudderless leadership provided by the APC while drumming support for governor Nyesom Wike to succeed President Buhari come 2023.

They made this known in a communique issued after their meeting on Tuesday in Calabar while briefing journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey NUJ press centre.

The communique read by the group’s scribe ,Mr Gab Odu Oji, they stated that Nigerians were dissatisfied by the kind of leadership the Ruling APC has provided in the last 6 years.

They said :”The passionate expectation of Nigerians for good and enduring Leadership; having been dissatisfied with the rudderless leadership provided by the APC in the last six years, resolved amongst to call on leadership of the PDP to present a Man with character and content as flag bearer for the party’s Presidential ticket in 2023 in order to further strengthen the faith of the people in the Nigerian polity.

“After a careful prognosis of the political situation in the country, characterized by high level insecurity across board, rising from banditry,the proliferation of secessionist groups currently threatening the very fabric of our National Unity.

“We hereby Calls on governor Wike, to declare for the 2023 Presidential elections in order to salvage Nigeria as clearly demonstrated in his outing as Governor of Rivers State.

“He is a Nationalist who truly believes in the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria and has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against seperatist agitations and His liberal posture as demonstrated during the sokoto fire inferno,” they stated .

They further noted that the ingenuity in social engineering exhibited by Governor Wike in handling the security situation in the Niger-Delta,which has brought about lasting peace in the region and considers this trait as a major panacea required in resolving the current security challenges plaguing the country.

“At a time like this where truth is lacking in our polity, at a time when the current failed APC government is intimidating every opposing voice in the country through the use of state machineries ,he remained very bold and courageous in confronting issues of National concerns.

“He has proven to be psychologically, spiritually and politically stable to lead the country and has remained a man of justice, equity and fair play, who fights for the weak,the poor, the voiceless and protects the interest of the youth and women.

” Nigeria is in dire need of a leader with the needed competence to drive a clear prosperity agenda for the people that is hinged on fiscal federalism and return the country to it’s days of lost glory,” they said.