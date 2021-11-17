.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator representing Borno Central, Hon Kashim Shettima on Wednesday flagged of Capacity Building and Empowerment Programme (CABEP) of about 1,800 women and youths mostly the vulnerable groups in the society.

The training and empowerment scheme which would be in batches started with a 2-Day workshop for 300 beneficiaries in Fish Production/Processing at Forshams Social Centre in Maiduguri.

In his opening remarks, Senator Shettima who was the immediate past Governor of the state, and sponsor of the programme said, Borno is one of the leading states in Fish production and processing, but due to the activities of Boko Haram, a lot of fish farmers were forcefully pushed out of the business.

He noted that apart from income to be generated in fish production, processing also generates a huge amount of raw materials as waste (45%-55%), such as the skin, scalp, visceral mass, head, fins and its filleting frame.

He revealed that Resource Persons were drawn from National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research, NIFFR, in which, each participant will be given adequate knowledge and skills in Fish production and processing, even as he said, starter packs, as well as some cash, would be disbursed to kick start business and become economically self-reliant.

The Senator who was represented by the Executive Chairman of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Hon Ali Bolori informed the gathering that, “the beneficiaries were drawn from the eight (8) local government areas of the senatorial district. Presently, 300 persons comprised of mostly women and youths would benefit in the first batch, while 1,500 others would be trained and empowered in the next batches.

“The gesture would definitely assist in the stabilization process of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, as peace return to the liberated communities.

“Our Senator recognizes that fish production/processing business is important in the attainment of self-sufficiency.

“Fish processing prevents wastage and prolong the shelf-life of highly perishable fish.

The participants would undergo various types of fish preservation techniques which include; salting/smoking, smoke drying, frying and sun-drying among others.

“This is a welcome initiative and we cherished the gesture. We urge all of you (beneficiaries) to make good use of the knowledge gained and the opportunity to become self-reliant “. He stated.

In an interview with one of the Resource Persons, Mr Daniel Katunkus, said, the senator sponsored the programme, in view of the high rate of unemployment, poverty and hunger associated with the lingering Boko Haram crisis.

He said, at the end of the training, participants would be equipped with the knowledge, both practical, theoretical and otherwise, aside from the disbursement of cash, grains, seed sowing and other items that would be shared.

He enjoined the participants to take the training seriously so as to impact positively in their means of livelihood as they settle and pick up their pieces.