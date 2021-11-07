.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency of Borno State, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno on Friday distributed N25 million to 500 people, mostly vulnerable women, youths, traditional and religious leaders after successful completion of a 3-Day workshop on Animal Husbandry, Tailoring and Conflict Mitigation associated with the 12 years of atrocities posed by insurgents.

In the past two months, a total of over N100 million have been expended on a series of similar trainings and disbursement of funds to about 2,000 beneficiaries who received the sum of N50,000 each from empowerment programmes sponsored by the Lawmaker, who is the Chief Whip at the National Assembly, in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Centre for Management Development (CMD) and National Teachers Institute (NTI) among other development partners.

These funds disbursed did not cover the cost of dozens of vehicles distributed by the Chief Whip to some members of the constituent and other logistics as well as hotel accommodations.

Flagging off the distribution of the cash to 500 beneficiaries which took place on Friday at Barwee Luxury Suites, Maiduguri, each participant received the sum of N50,000 as a starter token to become self-reliant as they settled back to their liberated communities.

In his welcome address, the Administrative Director of the Chief Whip, Alhaji Abatcha Ma’aji said, the training is in collaboration with IPCR and National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

He said, “each of the 500 drawn from Nganzai, Marte and Monguno Council areas were presented with Certificates after they were intensively trained on Conflict Mitigation associated with Insurgency and Criminality, Animal Husbandry and Tailoring, even as each would receive N50,000 to start business and become economically self-reliant in the society.”

Maaji reiterated that this empowerment programme is timely considering the fact that most Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from the constituency have relocated back to their communities after insurgents were defeated by the military.

Speaking on behalf of the three House of Assembly members from the three Local. Government Area, Hon Mohammed Ali Gajiram, member representing Nganzai State Constituency, commended the Lawmaker, IPCR, NLTF and other development partners for their sustained efforts towards capacity building and human empowerment initiatives rendered to people of the constituent.

While enumerating some of the achievements, he said, the Chief Whip, out of his magnanimity and in keeping with his mandates, has constructed numerous classroom blocks, clinics, installation of solar power facilities, roads and drainage, provision of boreholes, agricultural inputs and poverty alleviation materials to people of Nganzai, Monguno and Marte hitherto liberated by the military and other security agencies.

“In the last two months, we are all living witnesses and testified that Hon Monguno has spent over N100 million for empowering about 2000 beneficiaries, and each had received the sum of N50,000 to start a business.

“In today’s graduation ceremony, we have 500 participants/7th Batch who have undergone training on various forms, and each would be given the sum of N50,000 as empowerment,” Gajiram said.

In their separate remarks, the Directors General of IPCR and NLTF, Steve Aboh and Hajiya Hauwa appreciated the Lawmaker for assisting his people who are mostly traumatized by the Boko Haram conflict.

They said the institutions as one of the agencies established by the Federal Government would continue to give their maximum support and cooperation to create capacity building and peaceful coexistence in the constituency.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Whip, commended governor Babagana Umara Zulum and security agencies for their relentless efforts towards restoration of Borno’s lost glory, adding that, as peace gradually returns, he will do everything possible with the limited resources at his disposal to assist in the ongoing stabilization process.

Monguno said, “As your representative, I will continue to play politics devoid of the bourgeoisie, but a politics that that can better the lives of the proletariat who gave me the mandate to represent my constituency for about 5 consecutive times”.

He however urged participants and members of the public to unite, shun negative actions and other vices that could lead to another violence in the state.

“I urge you to shun negative actions and other vices that can lead to another violence, and become agents of peace wherever you are, you should also utilize the knowledge gained and use the token judiciously for your own benefit and the society.

“Based on this training received, you have a lot to contribute in peacebuilding and stabilization process at all times, not only in the constituency but in the country as a whole.” He stated.

In a separate vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Ali Abubakar from Monguno, Abba Shehu from Nganzai and Mrs Yagana Audu from Marte, thanked the Lawmaker for finding them worthy receive the training with cash donations and pledged to utilize the opportunity to better their lives and the people of the constituency.

They equally called on the Lawmaker to contest for the Northern Borno Senatorial seat come 2013, in order to provide more dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The event was attended by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders from the constituency including House of Assembly members, chairmen and secretaries among others, with the presentation of brand new vehicles to some political groups and associations from Northern Borno.