By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 504 persons including Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs have been trained and presented with certificates on Community Based Seed Production sponsored by Members representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency of Borno State, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

This is even as members of the National Youths Council in Nigeria honoured the Lawmaker and presented him with the ‘Award’ as the Best Lawmaker in Northern Borno Senatorial District.

The beneficiaries mostly vulnerable women, local farmers, youths, traditional and religious leaders also received the sum of N50,000 each, totalling N25.2 million with improved seed varieties, pesticides and spray machines after successful completion of a 2-Day workshop coordinated by officials of National Agricultural Seeds (NASC).

NASC which was established in the year 2017 as an agency, is charged with the responsibility of analysing and formulating programmes, policies and actions regarding seed development, research on issues relating to seed testing, planting, certification, quality control, marketing in Nigeria.

In his welcome address at the end of the training and disbursement of the funds and starter kits which took place at Barwee Suites in Maiduguri, the Deputy State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Kalla Maina commended the Lawmaker for his passion and assistance he has been rendering to people of his constituent, who have demonstrated resilience and resettled back to their ancestral/liberated communities.

He noted that in the last two months, it is in the record that MT Monguno has sponsored various capacity building workshops and disbursement of over N150 million to thousands of beneficiaries starting a business, in addition to the distribution of more than 50 vehicles to people of the constituency ease their logistical problems.

He, therefore, enjoined the participants to utilize the knowledge gained and the cash distributed as well as numerous starter kits to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

In his speech, the Administrative Director of the Chief Whip, Alhaji Abatcha Ma’aji said, “each of the 504 persons was drawn from Nganzai, Marte and Monguno Council areas.

“Apart from the knowledge they gained during and after the training, they would be presented with Certificates, smile home with N50,000 cash, spray machine, 10kg seeds of millet, soybeans, beans, Guinea corn, pesticides among other incentives as they pick up their pieces in their respective communities/farmlands.”

Maaji reiterated that this empowerment programme is timely considering the fact that most Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from the constituency have relocated back to their communities after insurgents were defeated by the military.

He acknowledged that most of the people who have undergone various training on empowerment and cash disbursement by his Boss have become employers of labour.

While enumerating some of the achievements executed by Hon Monguno, he said, the Chief Whip, out or his magnanimity and in keeping with his mandates, has constructed numerous classroom blocks, clinics, installation of solar power facilities, roads and drainage, provision of boreholes, agricultural inputs and poverty alleviation materials to people of Nganzai, Monguno and Marte.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Whip commended governor Babagana Umara Zulum and security agencies for their relentless efforts towards the restoration of Borno’s lost glory.

He pointed out that 95% of the people in his constituency depend heavily on Agriculture as means of their livelihood, but due to over a decade atrocities posed by insurgents with its devastating effects have forced thousands out of agric -business, which have caused a lot of hunger, poverty and trauma amongst the electorates.

He promised that, as peace gradually returns, he will do everything possible with the limited resources at his disposal to assist in the ongoing stabilization process.

Monguno said, “As your representative, I will continue to strive and struggle to ensure I protect your interest at the national assembly.

“I will do everything within the ambit of the law and with God (Allah) by my side to better the lives of the proletariat who gave me the mandate to represent my constituency for about five (5) consecutive times”. The Chief Whip stated.

He however urged participants and members of the public to unite, shun negative actions and other vices that could lead to another violence in the state.

In a separate vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Abubakar Umar Ali from Monguno, Babagana Isa from Nganzai and Mrs Aishatu Mairami from Marte, thanked the Lawmaker for finding them worthy receive the training with cash donations and pledged to utilize the opportunity to better their lives and the people of the constituency.

They equally called on the Lawmaker to contest for Northern Borno Senatorial seat come 2023, in order to provide more dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The event was attended by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders from the constituency including House of Assembly members, chairmen and secretaries among other dignitaries.