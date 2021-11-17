.

By Esther Onyegbula

It was a daunting, superfluous display of pomp and pageantry at the just concluded maiden edition of the Calabar Fashion Week 2021, held at the SPAR Calabar Mall.

The event with the theme “open up – dare to dream”, began on Friday, 5th – Saturday, spanned through 6th November 2021 had haute couture, from fashion designers showcasing their creativity under the most dazzling of ambiences.

And at the centre of it all is Mr Jude Attah, the President and CEO of Phronesis Fashion World. He is said to be one of the Nigerian leading brands in the industry.

Endorsing the event, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr Eric Iso Anderson, stated that the positives of the Calabar Fashion Week brand cannot be overemphasized, as first, it will serve as a healthy tourism addition to the Cross River State events calendar even as the Ministry constantly ensures that events hold all year round leading up to the peak in December.

“Secondly, coming from the State, it is a vehicle that will further drive the Cross River State Garment Factory into showing its worth in the fashion industry. It will be an opportunity for the fashion products and styles made from the factory to be seen and better appreciated.

And of course, for an event of such magnitude, it will be an avenue to engage indigenous vendors in terms of fashion, runway and participation, to showcase their creative sides and talents. A lot is being done to ensure that the fusion of local contents with non-indigenous elements, results in the perfect fashion promotion.” He added.

Mr Anderson further commended Phronesis Fashion World, the organisers of the Calabar Fashion Week for recognising the fashion-tourism potentials of the State and making progressive steps to putting it on the international fashion calendar

On his path, the President and CEO of Phronesis Fashion World, Mr Jude Attah, said the Calabar Fashion Week initiative will promote Cross River State in all ramifications including boosting local tourism, attracting investors, fashion designers and tourists to be part of the beautiful cultural heritage exploration of the State.

Mr Attah while appreciating the State Government through the Ministry for the smooth working relationship, said that in order to ensure the Calabar Fashion Week event does not fizzle out after its first edition, its organisers are open to sustainable relationships with present and future partners and sponsors.

He also added that plans between Phronesis Fashion World and Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), are underway for the Calabar Fashion Week to be slated on the fashion calendar in Nigeria to create easy leverage into gaining international inclusion.

The highlight of activities at the Calabar Fashion Week was exhibitions of designer collections from over 15 fashion designers.