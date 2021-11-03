Africa’s leading destination for luxury fashion, Polo Avenue, has collaborated with Banke Kuku, elevated loungewear designer, to launch its SS22 collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021.

The “1970s” themed collection presents Banke Kuku’s debut runway showcase, and is inspired by the exceptional music, art, and culture Nigeria in that decade.

This collaboration by Polo Avenue is in line with the brand’s commitment towards fostering growth and dynamism in the Nigerian and African fashion industry by supporting and collaborating with exceptional budding fashion brands and talents. Polo Avenue has a vision to deepen global appeal and demand for Nigeria’s outstanding fashion designers and their pieces, which is paramount to ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of creativity, style, and innovation.

According to Banke Kuku, the 1970s collection is inspired by the peaked levels of rich, artistic creativity of that decade in Nigeria. Featuring a sophisticated fusion of silk and prints in pajamas sets, dresses, co-ords and separates, in this collection, the brand gives its Signature Monogram print a 70s makeover to symbolize the fashion elements of that era. She adds a Flame print which is inspired by the traditional 70s motif; and the Queen print, which revels the oil-impacted economic boom of that decade.

Speaking about the launch, Banke Kuku further stressed: “In creating this collection, we worked very hard to push our boundaries while maintaining our brand’s purpose – which is to create luxury loungewear that transitions to occasional wear. We wanted our Kuku Tribe to enjoy refined elegance through these pieces as we gradually ease out of the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and come into the festive season.

We hope that everyone can be inspired by the creative depth behind this collection, which celebrates the arts, culture, music, and rich heritage of Nigeria in the 1970s. The launch of this collection is an exciting feat for us and are grateful to Polo Avenue for its support towards making this a success.” She added.

Also commenting about this collaboration, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Avenue, said “We are proud to collaborate with Banke Kuku on her debut runway collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021, where she showcases opulent, multidimensional loungewear pieces that are referenced from our rich Nigerian heritage. At Polo Avenue, our passion remains to develop and promote African fashion and talent, who show excellence and top quality in their work. We recognize the impact that supporting exceptional designers such as Banke Kuku makes in the African fashion industry, and we are glad to be pioneering this development. We look forward to future collaborations such as this, which grow Nigeria’s luxury fashion market, and impact the economy at large.”

Polo Avenue has so far partnered with and supported leading fashion designers such as Kinabuti, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, and Ene Maya, among others, through its Polo Avenue Fashion Series. The luxury fashion company is renowned for retailing some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta, Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Amina Muaddi, and so on.