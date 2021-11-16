By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADER of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, yesterday, said it does not believe in the Federal Government’s disposition to a political solution in resolving the cases of agitators, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Adebanjo who dismissed the idea accused the Federal Government of flying a kite.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said it was not disposed to a political solution to the separatist agitations of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu; and Yoruba nationalist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, Malami said although such consideration was not yet on the table, the government would not mind taking a shot at it.

The Afenifere Leader, in a chat with Vanguard, said if the Federal Government was sincere in providing a political solution, it should release Kanu and Igboho.

His words: “I don’t believe them (FG), if they (FG) want to do it, let them do it. If they want to provide a political solution, they should take the step. I am tired of their lies. Why are they flying a kite when they know they have no political solution? They don’t want to do it. They should release Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho and release their properties to them. I have left it to God.

“I don’t believe in their lies, they should take action. They are just flying a kite, if Malami wants to take a political solution, he knows what to do. Is it Nnamdi Kanu that will take a political action while in prison? Or is it Sunday Igboho, who is in Benin Republic? I am not one of those the Federal Government can bandy words with because they are in power.

“They invaded Igboho’s house, killed people there, destroyed his properties and sent him into exile; now they say they want a political solution when the man is detained.”

Vanguard News Nigeria