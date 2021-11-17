By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders in Akure, the Ondo state capital have protested the killing of their colleague by a policeman.

They mobilised in their hundreds to attack the A Division police station in the state capital and chased away the policemen.

Policemen fled following the attack by the aggrieved Okada riders.

Vanguard gathered that a policeman allegedly shot one Okada rider at Arakale area in the metropolis.

Eyewitness account said that the okada riders broke the gate of the police station and started throwing stones into the building.

According to him ” Some policemen scaled the fence and ran away while others struggled to take their vehicles away from the barracks.

“Bonfires were set in front of the A Division as the Okada riders demanded to see the policeman who shot one of killed their colleague.

Another source alleged that earlier in the day, a driver had knocked down and killed one okada rider and his passenger at Arakale area of the state capital.

Both men according to the source died on the spot following other Okada riders protested.

However, a policeman reportedly attached to a filling station in the area was said to have fired shots in the air to scare the protesters but the gun shot hit and killed another okada rider.

The policeman on sensing that he may mobbed reportedly fled to the “A Division for refuge and the colleagues of the victim pursued him and attacked the station.

The protesting Okada riders demanded for the release of the killer policeman or they would set the building ablaze.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami said she was yet to be briefed about the incident.

