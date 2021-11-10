.

By Evelyn Usman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday, warned anyone or group of individuals with a sinister motive to cause insecurity in the state to have a rethink, disclosing that the command was taking necessary action to nip their activities in the bud.

Odumosu handed down this warning while answering questions on intelligence reports on sleeper cells in the state.

By the way, sleeper cells are terrorist cells. But members work undercover in designated areas until they are sent into action.

There have been intelligence reports that sleepers (terrorists ) have their cells scattered across Lagos and other states of the federation, waiting to receive an order from their sponsors to take action.

However, Odumosu, assured that proactive steps were being taken, to act on the intelligence report. But he did not reveal the security measures put in place.

Part of the proactive steps, according to him, was the investigation of a case of armed legions. He explained that a legion is a body of retired Military personnel. But in the case in question, he said those arrested were armed youths, not retirees, who claimed to be legion.

He said, “ Action is being taken on the sleeper cells. We are not leaving anything to chance as a command. Already, we are investigating a case of some youths who claimed to belong to the body of Legion.

“ It is part of the proactive steps taken, especially as the yuletide season approaches. We won’t allow Christmas to come before we take action on security matters.

I also urge Lagosians to avail the command with information this regard”.

Vanguard News Nigeria