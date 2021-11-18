The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the military, the Police and other security agencies in the country are not rivals.

According to a statement issued by the Lagos Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, CP Odumosu said the police and the military are members of the same big family pursuing the same goal in the interest of the nation.

The CP made the statement during the study tour of delegates of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to the Lagos State Police Command on Nov. 16.

The statement indicated that the CP also presented a paper, titled: ‘Contribution of the Nigeria Police to the Enhancement of National Security in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole’.

“The Commissioner of Police said that the visit will afford the course participants to get a thorough knowledge of the strategies being adopted by the police to secure the citizens, business entities, private and government facilities and other critical infrastructures of national interest in the state.

“The strategies, the CP emphasized, include but not limited to proactive and intelligence driven security strategies to tackle the menace (of crimes and criminality) head-on and ensure a secured environment’

“Head of the delegates, Commodore K.J. Odubanjo, mni, in his response, thanked the Commissioner of Police for the warm reception given to the delegates as well as the brilliant presentation which according to him, would be of tremendous benefits to the course participants.”

