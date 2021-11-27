By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Yellow Magaji, bandits Kingpin who terrorized the dreaded Abuja-Kaduna Highway, has been killed by the Police in a Kaduna hotel.



A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige Saturday evening, said on the 24th November, 2021 Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad Force headquarters, Abuja on the directive of the Commissioner of Police CP Mudassiru Abdullahi acted on credible intelligence and raided a facility Known as SIR JOE GUEST INN located at NO.8 Sajo Street Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State where a report of suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

“While the cautiously coordinated raid was ongoing, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger, took to their heels shooting sporadically leading to a gun duel with the Operatives.

“One notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji a.k.a Arushe was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner, Yellow Ashana and others escaped with bullet wounds.”

“The wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bid to obtain useful information but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

“After an extensive search of the scene, the Operatives recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with twenty three (23) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, fourteen (14) expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“The owner of the facility who harbours the criminals was equally arrested for questioning.”

“It is significant to state that the neutralised bandit Yellow Magaji until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent,” the police said.

