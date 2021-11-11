Police in Enugu have arrested a man and a pastor over the disappearance and murder for money ritual of the man’s seven-year-old son.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu that the murdered minor was earlier reported missing on Oct. 22.

Ndukwe said that following receipt of information on the search for the missing child, police arrested his father, Onyishi Chidi (36), on Nov. 6 at Coal Camp, Enugu.

He added that Chidi was arrested for allegedly being responsible for the disappearance and murder for money ritual of his seven-year-old son.

“Chidi confessed to the crime and led police operatives to arrest a blind Pastor Okeke Eneokwor (95), whom he fingered as an accomplice.

“He also led police operatives and a medical team to a stream at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave,’’ he stated.

ASP Ndukwe stated also that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lawal Abubakar, had ordered a thorough and conclusive investigation of the matter.

“The commissioner also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to expedite action on the investigation to ensure the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act,’’ he added.

He also called on residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and to promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

Residents should call the police emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or alternatively send e-mail to: [email protected] whenever the need arose, Ndukwe added.

Vanguard News Nigeria