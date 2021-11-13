Police in Delta have arrested a suspected armed robber in Sapele and recovered several ammunitions from him.

Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement issued in Warri, Delta, that the suspect was nabbed on Wednesday.

He stated that the 38-year-old suspect had been terrorising residents of Sapele and environs adding that he was also on the police’s watch list.

“On November 10, 2021, at about 4.45 p.m., police got a tip-off that he was in Sapele.

“Operatives consequently stormed his house and one locally-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered.

“Investigation is ongoing,’’ he stated.

Edafe added that police also arrested a suspected car snatcher and recovered a suspected stolen car from him.

He said that the feat was achieved on November 8 by a combined team of police and vigilantes in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

“On Nov. 8, police in Oghara detailed operatives and vigilantes at Ijomi community where they intercepted a Toyota Corolla car suspected to have been snatched from the owner.

“In the car were with two males and one female.

“One of the male suspects escaped while the patrol team arrested the other suspect and recovered the car.

“The suspect confessed that he and an accomplice snatched the car from a driver in Benin City.

Edafe said that upon interrogation, the female occupant who hails from the northern part of the country was discovered to be a passenger when the car was snatched.

“I was assaulted and injured by the suspects. They also attempted to rape me,’’ Edafe quoted the lady as saying.

He said the investigation into the matter was also ongoing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria