.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the FCT Police Command, in a covert operation on Friday, 19th November 2021, arrested one Mallam Bala and the gang leader of a notorious kidnapping gang, one Abdullahi Ruwa a.K.a Juli at Atako forest of kuje area council.

A statement by DSP Adeh Josephine, Public Relations Officer said “The arrests followed efforts by the Police Command to ensure no hiding place for criminal elements in the FCT and generally improve public safety and security,

“The arrest of the suspect follows intelligence at the disposal of the Command which revealed the plan by the criminal group to kidnap a clergyman at Nukku Village in the Abaji area council of the FCT.

“The suspects were arrested while perfecting plans toward executing the criminal act.

“The suspects equally revealed to the Police team how they have carried out several kidnaps for ransom operations.

“Two (2) mobile phones with special lines were recovered from Mallam Bala, which he used in communicating with other gang members while they perfected their plans.

“Two Gionee mobile phones which the gang uses in contacting the families of their victims for ransom were also recovered from Abdullahi Ruwa.

“In another development, acting on a tip-off, Police Operatives from Dawaki Division arrested one Awal Abdullahi, a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate that has been on the watch list of the Police.

“The suspect revealed how he participated in two kidnap operations carried out by his gang recently. Further investigations led to the arrest of one Isah Yusuf and three (3) other members of the syndicate.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang in the two operations that are still at large.

“All the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of every form of crimes and criminality and protect the lives and property of residents.

“The command also implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Vanguard News Nigeria