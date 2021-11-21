Nasarawa Police Command has foiled an attempt to abduct Mr Umar Nasiru-Black, Nasarawa-South Zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The attempt is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the police received a distress call on Nov. 20 at about 8: 30 p.m. that six unidentified gunmen had invaded NasiruBlack’s residence, located at Bukan kwato area of Lafia, and were attempting to kidnap him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised police patrol teams to the scene.

“The abduction was foiled due to the prompt intervention of the team mobilised by the commissioner and members of the community,” the PPRO said in the statement.

Nansel said in the bid to escape, the hoodlums hit Nasiru-Black with a stick on his forehead.

He said that they also shot one of the victim’s neighbours on the right leg before they narrowly escaped into the nearby bush.

The PPRO added that the PDP chieftain, along with his neighbour who was shot, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, noting that they were in stable condition.

He, however, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing kidnap suspects.

The PPRO called on the public to always inform security agencies of suspicious activities in their areas, for prompt response.

(NAN)

