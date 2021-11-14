Anti Kidnapping squad on their trail ― PRO

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Cross River state Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG,Pst. Sunday Adeniran and a female teacher whose is yet to be identified.

Vanguard gathered that the duo were abducted from their residence at 8 miles ,Ikot Eneobong Community,hilltop estate ,outskirt of Calabar metropolis which has brought fear and trepidation amongst residents of the area .

Findings showed that the unidentified gunmen abducted the duo in the wee hours of Saturday at about 1:30 a.m.

According to neighbours,the kidnappers gained access into his apartment through the roof of the building and whisked the Pastor and teacher away and nothing has been heard from their abductors as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking with Vanguard on telephone ,Sunday ,Commands Public Relations Officer ,DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident which she described as sad .

She said the police was on top of the matter adding that the anti kidnapping and Cultism Squad AKCS were on the trail of the criminal while assuring residents of the area to remain calm .

“We are aware of the incident ,and the Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad, AKCS ,has already swung into action and on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We want to assure the residents of the area to remain calm ,we will smoke them out no matter what it takes , there is no space for criminality in any part of the state ,” Ugbo.

