By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

POLICE in Rivers State have arrested three men for alleged killing of a nine years old Destiny Peter in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area(LGA).

Rivers State Police Command in a statement on Friday by SP Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, announced the arrest of the trio of Kenneth Sylvanus ‘m’ 24yrs, native of Azumini Isiokpo, Chibuzor Amadi ‘m’ 33yrs, a native of Omademe and Chijioke Ogbonnah ‘m’ 37yrs, a herbalist from Abia State, resident in Omagwa, all in Ikwerre LGA.

Omoni recalled, “that on 11/11/2021 Destiny Peter was declared missing by his aunt who contacted the Police and community youths, where upon a search was launched leading to the recovery of his headless body in the bush the following day.

“Through intelligence gathering, identities of Kenneth Sylvanus and Chibuzor Amadi were revealed. Chibuzor Amadi was immediately arrested and took the police to an uncompleted building in Azumini Isiokpo where Kenneth Sylvanus was arrested.

“They were taken to the Isiokpo Area Command, later transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. Men of the State CID, went with the two suspects to the bush where the dismembered head of the deceased was recovered behind an uncompleted building.

“Kenneth Sylvanus confessed that he killed Destiny Peter and that it was the 3rd suspect, Chijioke Ogbonnah ‘m’ who asked him to bring a human head to buy. Chijioke Ogbonnah was arrested 18/11/2021 in his house at Omagwa. He denied any involvement in the murder case, that he is a herbalist and sells spiritual materials including treatment of all kinds of ailments.

“So far, all three suspects are helping us in our investigation. Remains of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and further investigation. The Command appeals for calm and promises to get to the root of this mindless killing, with a view to bringing the culprits to justice”

