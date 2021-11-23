



The Nigeria Police, Ekiti Command, on Tuesday paraded nine suspects, including two women, for their alleged involvement in various offences of murder, kidnappings, theft, conspiracy and possession of firearms.

ASP. Sunday Abutu, the command’s Spokesperson, while parading the suspects before newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, said they were arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad led by Mr Marcus Ogundola at different locations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those paraded is one alleged to be the ring leader of a kidnap syndicate (nameswitheld), who was involved in the abduction of an Ekiti based petroleum dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, sometimes in January this year.

The command had earlier paraded four members of the kidnap syndicate in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, before recording the latest breakthrough.

Abutu said the latest arrest was made possible through the information provided by the suspects earlier arrested for series of abduction in the state.

He said the ring leader of the Akinbami’s abduction, was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara, while another member of the gang was arrested in Ilesa in Osun.

The police spokesman listed some of the items recovered from the suspects to include: expensive women weavon, women attachments and cut to size local made guns, A 2019 Toyota Corolla, police uniforms, military vest, among others.

He assured Ekiti residents that other members of the syndicate now at large, would be apprehended for prosecution soon.

Abutu commended other sister security outfits, including NSCDC, Vigilance Group, Army and traditional rulers, for the assistance they rendered during the operation that led to arrest of the suspects.

He called on residents of the state to continue to give security personnel necessary information that would lead to the arrest of suspected criminals in the state.