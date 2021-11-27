.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Reactions have continued to trail the killing of about 10 people, mostly the aged and children, burning of over 30 houses as well as food barns in the early hours of Friday at Te’egbe village, Miango District, Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The State Chapter, All Progressives Congress, APC and the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone, Istifanus Gyang have frowned at the renewed killing in the area, saying it is embarrassing that Bassa which hosts the headquarters of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army is being tormented in their manner.

The Party, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang said, “The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, Honourable Rufus Bature condemns in very strong terms the renewed cycle of attack on the unsuspecting people of Te’egbe village. The Party is deeply saddened by this latest orgy of violence visited on our people which led to the loss of several lives with many others maimed and unquantified property destroyed in its wake.

“It is disheartening that this dastardly act came at a time when the Plateau State government has been working round the clock to ensure the restoration of permanent peace in the troubled community and the state at large. These couriers of death and agents of destruction who attack the people at will must be trailed, apprehended and brought to face the full wrath of the law. This latest attack should be seen by the security agencies as a serious wake-up call, especially the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army where these incessant attacks are embarrassingly perpetrated in its backyard.

“The APC in Plateau state calls for greater synergy between and amongst the various security outfits in the state who have been adequately supported and equipped by the state government to protect the lives and property of the people of the state. We call on the entire good and peace-loving people of the state to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to stem the tide of attacks by these unwanted and wicked elements who sneak in the dark of the night to terrorise our people. The party frowns at the blame game of some notable politicians from the state, who instead of cooperating to collectively proffer solutions to these sad occurrences, choose to always throw needless blame on the state government.”

Also, Gyang who is the Senator representing the area, through Musa Ashoms, his Special Assistant,

Media and Protocol said, “The latest terror attack on Te’egbe village is an ugly development and a setback to the peace that was returning to Plateau North Senatorial District.”

The statement reads in part, “Senator Gyang expresses concern that the very persons responsible for previous attacks on Rigwe land and other communities in Plateau North are the same merchants of the dead that visited Yep’egbe with terror, killing 10 persons, leaving several others with gunshot injuries in addition to houses burned and valuable properties destroyed. The Senator submits that the terrorists have been emboldened to undertake repeated attacks due to the inability of the government to give clear and definite orders to Operation Safe Haven to decisively engage the terrorists to end the cycle of attacks on peace-loving citizens and communities in Plateau North.

“Senator Gyang condemns the dastardly attacks and calls on the Operation Safe Haven Commander to take all necessary steps to secure law-abiding citizens and ensure that those behind the Yep’egbe attacks are apprehended to face justice. Meanwhile, Senator Gyang is placing a demand on the state government to distribute the Relief Materials that were released by NEMA under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs a few weeks back to victims of previous attacks in Plateau North to serve the purpose for which the request was made.”