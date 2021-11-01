Plateau State House of Assembly

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – Yakubu Sanda the new Speaker of the Plateau State Assembly, has taken a swipe at Abok Ayuba, the embattled Speaker of the House for what he termed as attempt at impersonation saying after congratulating him (Sanda) as the new Speaker, he (Abok) continues to parade himself as the Speaker.

Sanda who spoke yesterday evening at the premises of the State Assembly after security agents had earlier in the afternoon escorted Abok and his group out of the house, stressed he would have had Abok “arrested”, but because they are ” brothers” he had to tow the path of caution.

Appearing with 11 other members, Sanda said, “I remain the authentic Speaker, the number he claims he has, he doesn’t have. We are about 13 in number, the number that signed the impeachment is 16. This is somebody that congratulated me, I have reported him to the security. I would have had him arrested but because he is my brother.”

Meanwhile, Sanda who had a sitting with his group stated, “It is with all sense of humility and honour that I address you on this second plenary session of the House since you unanimously elected me as your Speaker. Let me once again appreciate you for the confidence reposed in me as a first among equals and also assure you that I will do my utmost best to justify the confidence and trust you have bestowed upon me. I also realise that coming at this time, this responsibility is huge and calls for all hands to be on deck to salvage the integrity of this Honourable House and its members.

“Earlier this morning, we woke up to yet another attempt by some disgruntled members who in desperation to perpetuate the former speaker of the House broke into the chambers and took the House hostage to stage an illegal sitting and make an address aimed at ridiculing this Honourable House. This is another sad day in the life of this House. In the light of the above, I call on the Honourable members to remain resolute and determined to resist any attempt to take us back to needless rancour, crises and instability orchestrated by a few members who clearly do not have the interest of the people of Plateau at heart.

“Having convened an illegal sitting in an event hall in Zawan last week where they announced a sham and baseless suspension of the authentic leaders and members of this house, as well as breaking into the hallowed chambers of this Honourable House this morning 1st November 2021 to further denigrate the House. This house must take firm measures to forestall such occurrences from happening again. Accordingly, this House hereby suspends the following members with effect from today 1st November 2021 till further notice.

“Hon Nuhu Abok Ayuba – Jos East, Hon Henry Longs – Pankshin South, Hon Dangtong Timothy – Riyom, Hon Musa Agah – Rukuba/Iregwe, Hon Bala Fwanje – Mangu South and Hon Nanbol Listic – Langtang North. We hereby declare the former Speaker wanted for conduct inimical to the interest of the House and call on the security agencies to arrest him for parading a fake mace.

“Furthermore, the House has set up two committees to investigate the former Speaker financial embezzlement and misappropriation. Similarly, the security agencies have been directed to take charge of the House and ensure that the suspended members are not allowed access to this Honourable House while their suspension persists.”