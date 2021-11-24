Since the beginning of his career which has seen the release of 3 EPs, as well as amazing singles, Pinkypercs has remained consistent in his delivery as an all round musician.

This fact is evident with the uniqueness of his vocals and prowess as a melody idol. His sound is influenced by the life he is exposed to as well as music and

vibrations he feels everyday.

He grew up listening to the likes of

LilWayne, Chris Brown etc. Pinkypercs started his journey into music

as a producer.

In 2017, he released an instrumental album which had over 20 beats. He also produced Trips for Pohzitive.

In the same year, Pinkypercs put out his debut EP titled Rudis, a 5 track project

which he produced by himself.

Two singles were dropped the following

year and in 2019, he released Narf which has been one his most streamed music.

Pinkypercs sound can be arranged in several genres ranging from Hiphop to Afro pop to Afro Rock music. His sophomore EP, ‘Land Invasion’, showcases a uniqueness that hasn’t been witnessed on the Nigerian music scene in terms of style.

His most recent body of work

titled ‘Percs and Roses’ consists of 6 songs with 3 features.

Percs and Roses has been described as exceptional by critics.

Pinkypercs spends most of his time in his home studio making music and listening to a variety of sounds.

He likes to describe himself as an afro-rockstar, nevertheless his music has roots in hip hop, and Afro pop.