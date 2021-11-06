Stock photo of an offshore oil rig“Without natural capital accountability GDP growth is meaningless’

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE pioneer President of Ijaw Youth Council,IYC, Worldwide, Dr. Felix Tuodolo, has said that host communities have the capacity to manage their funds if it is allocated directly to the host communities.

According to Tuodolo, since the host communities are directly affected by the hazardous and toxic effects of oil exploration and exploitation activities which has greatly affected their health, economic and social well-being, they were in a better position to manage the appropriate the funds.

Tuodolo, who is also a former Commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs in Bayelsa State, in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa, weekend, while declaring his support for a bill seeking to transfer the management of the 13 Percent Derivation Funds to the host communities, stressed that the host communities have continued to suffer deprivation and extreme poverty, while the benefits from their natural resources are appropriated by state government.

Condemneding the plot by some northern legislators to scrap the 13 Percent Derivation, Tuodolo, pointed out that the 1999 Constitution as amended provides for at least 13 percent which implies that it can only be reviewed upwards adding that the position of the Niger Delta people has always been 100% Resource Contro which has not changed.

His words: “It is not out of place for host communities to manage what is derived beneath their soil because the bear the direct brunt of oil exploration and exploitation activities. f the bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow for direct payment of the 13 Percent Derivation to oil-producing communities is passed into law, the communities will not need an intermediary.

“The goose that lays the golden eggs deserves better, yet, their lack and poverty speak so loud for the deaf to hear even as their benefits from their natural gift from creation is shared by the states.

“The constitution provides for at least 13 percent which is to say that it can only be reviewed upwards and the position of the Niger Delta people has always been 100 percent and full resource control, and that has not changed.”