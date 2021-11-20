The drums used for the illegal bunkering

— NDSS vows to curt illegal oil bunkering in region

By Dayo Johnson

Eight suspected illegal oil bunkers have been arrested by joint patrol team of the Niger Delta Security and Surveillance (NDSS) , the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State and the Police.

Zonal Operation Manager of NDSS in-charge of Delta, Edo and Ondo States, Chief Job Omotuwa said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Omotuwa explained that suspects were arrested in four boats loaded with drums of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) at Abereke in Ilaje council area of the State.

Some of the suspects arrested

According to him “a vessel was equally arrested by NDSS, when the suspects embarked on the same illegal dealings in petroleum products business on the high sea.

“As partners in progress with the security agencies statutorily empowered by law to investigate and prosecute such crime, we have handed the suspects, boats and drums of AGO to NSCDC in Ondo State.

“NDSS remains a disciplined, dedicated and law abiding team and we will not relent in discharging our duties in collaboration and synergy with the security agencies on board,” he said.

Omotuwa advised the general public, especially those in coastal areas to stop any act of vandalism, illegal bunkering and dealing in petroleum products.

He said the NDSS would not hesitate to arrest suspects and hand them over to the security operatives when apprehended.

The operation manager reaffirmed its readiness to partner the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to curb illegal oil bunkering in Niger Delta region.

According to him all economic saboteurs would be made to face the full wrath of the law.