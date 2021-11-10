[PHOTOS] Aftermath of Kubwa Inferno: FCTA pulls down over 100 structures

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

In the aftermath of last Friday’s kerosene explosion at the Kubwa Ultra Modern Market, which killed seven people, the Federal Capital Administration, FCTA, has demolished over 100 illegal shops built around the market.

The exercise, which was carried out by the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation,, was to correct contraventions of the market master plan.

Chairman of the Committee, Attah Ikharo, said the FCT Ministers Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, were not happy with the continued contraventions in the area and have directed that the cleanup exercise be carried out to prevent life-threatening incidents.

He said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, had reiterated commitment to providing security backup for every operation targeted at tackling illegalities and criminalities within the nation’s capital.

He said: “We have always been on this road axis for the past three years, trying to clean it up and we have always had intense problems.

“We have cleared the road to the market, which was blocked for about six years.

“But in the aftermath of the fire incident, wherein about seven persons lost their lives, we had no option than to do what we believe is the right thing.

“We have given notices for people to quit the illegal shops.

“Even the very shop where the explosion happened, we have removed that tank.

“We will remove all the illegal shops because the community has been blocked by these people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria