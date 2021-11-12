By Gabriel Olawale

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN has endorsed Jubilee syringe saying it meets the highest international standards.

The endorsement took place at the 94th annual conference of th society which held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The conference focused on how patronage of home made medical products including syringes can change the trend of over-dependence on foreign options.

Speaking at the occasion, President of PSN, Prof Cyril Osifo noted that since the advent of covid-19 in 2019, basic medical supplies like syringes have become scarce, expensive and consequently inaccessible.

Highlighting the importance of the endorsement the President said; “pharmacists sell syringes, pharmacists deal in commodities and other consumables and syringes especially during this period of covid, for vaccination, for testing, syringes are important”.

“We have looked at the syringes, they work, they met their label claims, they meet the highest international standards. We have verified , we have seen the manufacturing process, we have also talked with the users and they are satisfied.

And since it’s a Nigerian product, most syringes are imported and we are promoting locally made products”.

The highpoint of the endorsement ceremony was the presentation of the endorsement certificate by the President of PSN to Mr Akin Oyediran, Managing Director, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company.

The event, which was held at a dinner and awards ceremony of the PSN took place at Aztec Atrium Event Centre and was attended by officers and other members of the PSN as well as other dignitaries, amongst whom were Sir Celestine Omehia, former Governor of Rivers State who also chaired the occasion.

By the endorsement, Jubilee Syringe thus becomes one of the leading made-in-Nigeria brands to be endorsed by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.