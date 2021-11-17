By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has revoked the kingship of Victor Worluchem as Eze Epara Rebisi XII, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, switching the Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to Eze Barr. Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu as valid occupant of the stool.

Wike, presenting both instruments of authority to the new Rebisi at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wednesday, said he acted in obedience to a court judgment.

The governor explained that when he assumed office 2015, Victor Worluchem was the occupant of the stool recognised by his predecessor amidst court dispute over the coveted First Class stool in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

He stated, “As the 9th defendants in the case, the court directed thay not only should we (Rivers Government) recognise the Plaintiff (Uchechukwu Elikwu) as the Eze Epara Rebisi, but we should go ahead and revoke the recognition of Victor Worluchem.

“As law abiding government, we must obey court order. So, by the powers conferred on me, on 15th of November, 2021, when the judgement came out and by legal opinion of the Attorney General, I signed the instrument withdrawing recognition of Prince Woluchem as Eze Epara Rebisi.

“The instrument of revocation and withdrawal was done 15 November, 2021 while the recognition of the new Eze Epara Rebisi, Barr. Uchechukwu Elikwu was signed 16 November, 2021. Today, we are here to present certificate of recognition and staff of office.”

According to him, the court declared Elikwu rightful occupant of the stool of Eze Epara Rebisi because his selection and coronation passed due process in accordance with Rebisi custom and chieftaincy protocols.