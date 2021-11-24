AGGRIEVED pensioners in Osun State, yesterday, urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to drag his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for failing to offset their pensions and gratuities.

The retirees made this request while protesting the inability of the state government to pay their entitlements including gratuities, pensions and outstanding half salary arrears of over 15 months.

The protesting pensioners stormed the state government secretariat in Osogbo and displayed placards with varying inscriptions amid anti-government songs to drive home their grievances.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting group, Mrs Salami Bamidele said: “You are releasing N708 million monthly for pensioners but what gets to us that is under Contributory Pension Scheme is very little compared to our population.

READ ALSO: Oyetola approves N708m for pension arrears

“2016 retirees who have not collected anything are about 600. The recent money that they released, only 76 of us benefitted from it. We are dying, battling with sickness of different kinds.

“The person that incurred the debt on the state is from your party, since you know that there was mismanagement of government resources, you should have notified the EFCC to arrest him. I am very sure if he is from another party, he (Aregbesola) would have been arrested by now. Your party is now telling you not to arrest him at our detriment. If you are not the one that caused the non-payment of our entitlements, then probe the person that is responsible.”

Addressing the pensioners, Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi said: “We are ensuring that we are paying full salary promptly. The truth will always be truth and false will be false. This money in question (pensioners’ entitlements), we cannot pay at once.

“You are very important to us and we are handling your matter as a priority. We don’t like the way you are under the scorching sun, it is not good enough for you and us.

“To sort out the issue of pensioners, your leadership picked November 29, 2021, to meet with the government. I am sure as the deputy governor of this state, the outcome of the meeting will serve your interest as we will add to money they use to release on monthly basis. Governor Oyetola will always fulfill his promise. Let us be patient till the end of the meeting.”

Vanguard News Nigeria