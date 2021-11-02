The PDP candidate for the Anambra Governorship election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo,(2nd right)displays the Party’s flag after it was handed over to him by the party’s national campaign council Chairman for the election and Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, ( middle). On the left is Delta Governor,Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP Chairman, Anambra state, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu is (2nd left). With them are the Governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde( 3rd right) and Ozigbo’s running mate, Azuka Enenmuo,(right) at the Grand finale of the Party’s Campaign rally in Awka on Tuesday.

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on people of Anambra to close ranks and take back the state in line with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “rescue mission” for the country.



Okowa, who is Deputy Chairman of PDP National Campaign Council for Anambra Governorship Election, gave the charge on Tuesday at the party’s grand rally at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, ahead of Saturday’s election.

He said that the gubernatorial poll was special for the youths of Anambra and urged them to come out in their numbers to vote for PDP candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.



He called on party leaders and stakeholders to forgive one another and stay united to win the election.



“You are all aware that the National Convention of the PDP took place on Saturday in Abuja, and with it, the PDP has sent a clear message across the country that we are ready to take back our nation.



“As PDP is planning to take back the nation and we shall surely do that, Anambra people – the men, the women, the youths – must first take back Anambra state.



“Therefore, you must be the front runners because when you take back Abambra state you have given us the momentum to take back the nation.



“I plead with Anambra youths, women and elders, the primaries have come and gone. It’s now time for us to unite, a time to commit everything within us to win this election.



“It’s time for us to believe in ourselves; it’s a time for us to rebuild Anambra and rebuilding Anambra means that we must bring in PDP back to the governance of Anambra, and doing so, you have done yourself a lot of good.



“You cannot rebuild if you don’t forgive yourselves. Whoever has been hurt as a result of past elections or the primaries should please push that aside.



“It is time for us to come together united and when we are united and love ourselves we shall together take the seat of governance in Anambra.



“What God has delivered to you, please go out and ensure that you take delivery. Be strong and courageous, and I am confident and praying with you that you will win this election,” he said.



The governor told the people that God had already given the opportunity for them to change the situation in Anambra through PDP and appealed to them not to throw it away.



“God is with you in this election and I know that you will definitely get it,” Okowa stated.



Chairman of the party’s National Campaign Council and Governor of Abia, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, said that PDP was the only national party in the country.



He described the party’s candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, as very humble, unassuming and God-fearing, saying “he is the one God has chosen to develop Anambra now.



Ikpeazu said that the 13 Governors of the PDP were behind the party’s candidate and urged the people to come out enmasse to cast their votes and defend it.



He prayed against any politically-motivated murder, adding that “no blood will be spilled in the course of the election”.



Also speaking State Leader of the party and former Governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi, said Anambra had been destroyed by the ruling party in the state.



“What we have come here to do is to repair Anambra and Valentine Ozigbo is the man to beat.



“My administration left N77 billion in the coffers of the state, but today the current debt stock of Anambra is N120 billion and you can’t see what they have done with the money.



“So let us come together and vote for the PDP to restore the lost glory of Anambra,” he said.



Candidate of the party, Ozigbo, in his remark said he was in the race to make Anambra better again.



“We are here because we are angry, we are here because Anambra people are groaning, we are here because all is not well with our state, we are here because indeed, we deserve better condition



“I am here to commit to you that by God’s grace when I become the next Governor of Anambra in a few days time, Anambra will see a new light.



“When you vote for me, be sure that sustainable development has arrived. I want to take Anambra back to where Peter Obi left it, and move it to a new level where we can always be proud of and celebrated.



“I am committed to delivering whatever it takes to make Anambra better again whether in infrastructural development or technology



“We have talked about what we will do to make Onitsha a true commercial hub, we have talked about what we will do to make Nnewi a true Industrial hub and we have also talked about what to do to make Awka a true state capital.



“Myself and my running mate, Dame Azuka Enemo, are here to commit to you, deliver us on November 6 and we will deliver Anambra to you to God’s glory.



“It’s going to be indeed power to the people and by the people because we are not here to lord ourselves over you, we are here to humble ourselves knowing that we don’t know it all and together we are stronger, better and bigger,” he stated.



Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Deputy Governor of Edo, Comrade Phillip Shuaibu and Senator Ben Obi were among dignitaries who graced the grand rally.



The grand rally also witnessed defection from APGA, APC and other parties to the PDP.