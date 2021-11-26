By Dirisu Yakubu

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called for a structural process in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, capable of enhancing greater participation of women and youths in politics and governance of the country.

Governor Emmanuel, who spoke at the closing of the two days retreat of the PDP, themed “Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria”, insisted that women and youths must be given the opportunity to explore their full potentials within the party and in government.

According to him, youths and women are the powerhouses of electioneering activities as well as economic and social development of any society and as such should be allowed greater participation in policy making and implementation both in the party and in government.

“Youths and women are the real powerhouse of our electioneering activities; they are also the real drivers of our economic and social development as a country. So, they are critical stakeholders in nation building.

“If we desire to move forward as a nation and a political party, we must therefore immediately set up processes and structured modalities that will engender their greater participation at the forefront in politics and governance” he stressed.

He therefore charged the women and youths to get ready and position themselves to take up key party and government positions at the various levels across the country, especially as the party set to democratically take over power come 2023.

The governor commended the organizers of the retreat and urged the National Working Committee, NWC, members- elect to get ready to build on the solid structures already laid by the outgoing leadership of the party.

The programme which the PDP recommended for implementation at the national level of governance embodies templates that allowed the Akwa-Ibom state government to create an enabling atmosphere for greater citizens’ participation, effectively manage contending interests, achieve harmony among the political class and harmonious living in a multifarious state.