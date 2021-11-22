.

— Fingers a former governor as arrowhead

— Allegation is unfounded, ridiculous, senseless, group playing ethnic card — PDP replies

Dayo Johnson Akure

A group, Yoruba Youth Indigenous Movement (YYIM) yesterday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State of propagating a hidden agenda targeted at undermining the operations of the Southwest Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun for political gains.

Its coordinator, Lawal Adekola in a statement in Akure, alleged that the PDP through former governor has negotiated with some Northerners to discredit Amotekun and ensure its operations are weakened by instigating the people against the security outfit.

“We have watched with consternation, the deliberate attempt to scuttle the gains recorded on Amotekun so far.

“Let us put on record that we have it on good authority that the PDP through that former governor has negotiated off Amotekun for political gains.

“Despite our collective desire to produce the next President of the country in the South, the former governor has been going around scheming on how to emerge a Vice Presidential candidate of the party, thereby Indirectly selling us out.

“More so, the operations of Amotekun have been a huge success so far and it is now considered a public good, irrespective of political party or background.

“We have it on good authority that the former governor has vowed to use the instrumentality of the PDP in the state to discredit Amotekun and ensure that the people lose confidence in the security outfit.

“This, among others, was one of the conditions that were given to the firmer governor to impress the PDP Northern power brokers. He is desperately looking for their support.

“We will love to plead with politicians to desist from using whatever serves as a public good for their dirty politics.

” It smacks off nothing but irresponsibility to descend so low into selling the good of your people for your personal political gains. We dare say, the former has become the Alimi of today’ Yoruba nation. We shall henceforth mobilise ourselves to resist him.

“We warn, leave Amotekun operations out of your political attacks. I think it is also important we let the good people of Ondo State know that the recent frequent outburst and attacks from the stable of the PDP Publicity Secretary are all parts of the former governor plans to impress the Power-that-be in the PDP that he is capable of putting up strong opposition in the state. But this has come with the cost of undermining our public good.

“By this Press Statement, we are sounding a note of warning to all political players to draw the line between political issues and events and the ones that serve as a public good.

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei said that “The allegation is unfounded, ridiculous and senseless.

Peretei said that “The questions we raised about Amotekun in Ondo State were not addressed. The Group is just trying to play an ethnic card, which is very unfortunate.

He added that ” We need not respond to persons whose mouths are controlled by their stomachs.

