By Steve Oko

The newly-elected National Secretary of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has boasted that the PDP would “return to Aso Rock” , and take over Imo State come 2023.

Senator Anyanwu stated this Sunday while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia at the country home of Honourable Chukwudi Apugo representing Umuahia East state constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly during his late mother’s memorial service.

Anyanwu said Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, and ” can’t wait to sweep it out of power” in the 2023 general election.

Commenting on political development in his native Imo State, Senator Anyanwu said APC had brought pain and agony in the state.

He said that APC would not go beyond 2023 in Imo State as the people are in a hurry to return PDP to power.

Adding his voice, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who came in the company of the PDP National Secretary-elect said APC had taken Nigeria 50 years backwards but expressed hope that PDP would rescue and return the country to the path of greatness in 2023.

He said that the outcome of the Just-concluded Anambra election had rekindled the hope of Nigerians that 2023 polls would be transparent.

In a remark Hon Apugo described his late mother as a woman of valour who meant so much for him.

He said he would always remember her for her adorable virtues, exemplary life style and humility.

” My mother was a woman of prayers who taught me how to pray, and I will continue to follow her legacies”.

Abia Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, described the late Dorothy Apugo as a true mother and role model.

He commended Hon Apugo and his siblings for their immense love for their mother both in her life time and in dead.

The memorial service drew eminent personalities from across party divides.