By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Special Adviser to former Vice President Namadi Sambo on Media and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umar Sani has said that chances of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)in 2023 is very slim because the party has been factionalized.

He said that unless and until the main opposition party, puts her house in order and addresses holistically lingering issues in the party, her chances of taking over power both at state and federal levels in 2023 will be very slim.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, he said that the PDP is currently facing a lot of challenges that have led to the factionalization of the party at almost all levels.

On the party in Kaduna State, he said, the PDP has been factionalized into three groups occasioned from the outcome of the congresses namely, Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s faction, his boss Architect Namadi Sambo’s faction and the Restoration movement.

He alleged in clear terms that the factionalization of the PDP in Kaduna State is because Senator Makarfi’s group has hijacked the party in the state and whoever dares to speak against it is threatened with suspension among other actions.

He said he is a founding member of the party as far back as 1998 was of the view that, if the PDP in Kaduna State fails to address the issues which resulted in the factionalization and put her house in order, it will be difficult to take over power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

He explained that the PDP governors have also hijacked the party and that their action resulted in the forceful removal of the party national Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus who is challenging his removal in court.

“If Uche Secondus wins his case in court, it means the national convention and the executives produced from it will amount to noil and void which will be a major setback for the party and her chances in 2023.

“If PDP does not check her excesses and put their house in order, it will affect her chances of coming back to power in 2023,” he said