By Jimitota Onoyume

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Obada has hailed the new leadership of party, saying he was hopeful the Dr Iyorchia Ayu led national leadership will lead the party to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Obada who spoke to the Vanguard on phone from the venue of the national special convention of the party in Abuja said he was elated with the peaceful conduct of the convention .

“The PDP has again shown that it is a party that is rooted in party discipline, organised with political maturity”, he said.

“You can see how the party conducted its national convention peacefully. The party is focused on victory at the presidential poll in 2023 and across the country”, he said.

Obada also spoke of his move to clinch the party’s governorship ticket in his Delta State, stressing that he was gaining strong grounds across all the wards in the state

” My governorship aspiration is enjoying much support across the state. I am very hopeful that I will be the governor of the state by 2023″, he said

Continuing, he lauded the party’s delegates from Delta State to the convention and other party chieftains and members who were also their.

Obadah said Delta State will continue to remain a PDP state, dismissing speculations in some quarters that it will be a tough election in the state by 2023.

“I have not seen opposition to the PDP in Delta State. The APC has been enmeshed in internal crisis, even their local government and state congresses they held , from what we have been hearing have been inconclusive, with different leadership emerging at all levels. “.

“So it is clear that PDP is the only party in the state. And the key message is that Charles Obada is in top reckoning for the PDP’s governorship ticket for 2023 governorship election , he said.