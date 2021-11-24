…Flay Buhari for nation’s poverty, despair

By Dirisu Yakubu

Stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Diaspora, yesterday, commended the national leadership of the party for coming up with a retreat for newly elected national officers, saying the development would help champion a fresh course for the country.

This is even as they bemoaned what they called the poor management of the nation’s diversity in the past six and a half years by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement made available to media by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chidi Igwe, the group lauded the PDP for “setting the right tone and target to rescue Nigeria from the current state of emergency.”

According to the press statement, founder of Diasporans for PDP, a not-for-profit organization, Honourable Victoria Pamugo emphasized that the group is “pleased with the tone PDP is setting,” adding that “members in diaspora agree that PDP is sending the right message to all Nigerians, a message to unite the country, restore the economy, and rescue Nigeria from the nearly eight years of damage done by APC and President Buhari’s administration.”

The statement read in part: “When you look at all the political parties cropping up in Nigeria today, there is no doubt that PDP is the only party that can save Nigeria from this damage being caused by APC’s incompetence and President Buhari’s bad administration. So Nigerians have to choose wisely and be strategic with their votes in 2023.

“We are delighted to see PDP focusing on the right things, which is to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Just by looking around from state to state, local government to local government, city to city, town to town, and village to village across Nigeria, one cannot help but be dismayed by the prevalence of misery, poverty, hardship, hunger, dilapidation, and complete degradation of the cultural, political and economic fundamentals of the country.

“The fabrics of our nation have been totally weakened by the bad political and economic decisions of the APC and Buhari administration. As a result, Nigeria is in a state of emergency,” Hon. Pamugo said.

The group however urged Nigerians not to be deterred by current happenings but to resolve to dislodge the APC out of power in the 2023 general election.

The US-based organization saluted the party’s resolve to focus on rebuilding Nigeria and making it once again a country that “all of us can be proud of.”

According to Pamugo, “2023 will provide an opportunity for Nigerians to change direction and elect PDP to undo the damage and retrogression APC and President Buhari have caused in the past six and a half years they’ve been in office.

“We want a Nigeria we can all call home, where there will be job opportunities, social support systems, security, good roads, good health-care system, good educational system, world-class infrastructure, reliable power supply, adequate food and portable water supply channels.

“We want a modern and booming economy that can compete with other western countries, not one that is marred by mismanagement, corruption and lack of vision, as we currently have it today under this APC administration.

“We want a Nigeria that is prosperous and values the life of every citizen. A Nigeria that creates things, manufactures and exports things to other countries and builds national wealth, not a dumping ground for foreign manufactured goods and services,” she stressed.

She continued: “Nigerians are smart people. Look at us living in foreign lands! We are the ones helping to build economic progress in other countries. Look at us! Imagine if all the skills we are deploying in other countries are brought back to Nigeria!

“All you need is a government that has a good vision, one that can focus on building an empowering economy and not a corrupt system that frustrates citizens and force brain-drain upon itself, with its citizens leaving for other countries in search of greener pasture,” she lamented.

The organization further re-emphasized its mandate to promote the civic and social welfare of all Nigerian peoples, promote objective learning and literacy, patriotism, women, children and youth empowerment, and promote opportunities for strong civic and political participation in Nigeria.

With members in America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Africa, Diasporans for PDP is head-quartered in Houston, Texas, United States of America.