The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has congratulated the newly elected Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu National Secretary, Senator Ighoyota Amori as Deputy National Organising Secretary and other officials returned unopposed at the convention.

Ereyitomi described the crop of elected leaders as people with competent capacity that will help to rescue Nigeria to a better future, adding that the new Chairman, Secretary, and other executive are strong people who can help relaunch PDP to the center.

The lawmaker expressed delight that the PDP as a party has all it takes to fix Nigeria, Ereyitomi appealed to all PDP chieftains and members to support the new executive in order to take over power at the centre in 2023.

He commended Delta State, Warri South, North, and SouthWest LGAs delegates for their massive turnout in making sure they cast their vote in choosing the new National PDP officials to pilot the affairs of the party to higher glory.

Ereyitomi also commended PDP for voting Chief Amori unopposed as the Deputy National Organizing Secretary from Delta State making him part of the National executive member which speaks more volume for the state at the party

He solicited more support for the newly elected leaders to succeed.