By Ike Uchechukwu

The Commander, Anti Kidnapping Squad & Cultism Squad ( Dragon), SP Abdulhameed Awodi and 50 others were yesterday honoured by the Police Community Relations Committee PCRC for their exceptional service to the force and Nigerians at large.

Vanguard learned that SP Awodi who heads AKCS and his men have been the brain behind the various successes recorded by the Command in the last 6 months including rescuing several kidnap victims and so many recoveries. had exhibited skill and expertise in line of duty.

Speaking at the command security summit held at the kola nut centre Calabar, PCRC National Chairman, Dr Faruk Maiyama called for the restructuring of the Country’s security architecture for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Faruk represented by PCRC National legal Adviser, Dr. Godwin Okafo said that by so doing, lapses in the architecture would be overhauled adding that with restructuring, activities of bandits terrorizing the nation can be put to proper check.

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan while handing over the plaques to the awardees stated the recognition in form of award of honour was sequel to the outstanding performance by the serving officers.

“The officers standing on the row are men who have distinguished themselves in their field of discipline.Awodi , this award is coming to you for your stride in crime-fighting,” Aminu said.

Speaking with Vanguard, a businessman, Chief Obi Achara said since SP Awodi took over as the leader of AKCS a lot has changed in the security landscape of Calabar metropolis and the state at large.

“SP Awodi is a gallant police officer, who is also professional to the core in the discharge of his duties, he is dogged and his dexterity is second to none.

“Awodi’s passion for crime-fighting and ensuring the safety of residents is worthy of emulation, his contribution has in no small brought growth and development because a lot 9f young people have left crime because of his unflinching effort to sanitize the city on the orders of CP Aminu Alhassan,” Obi said.