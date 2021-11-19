The annual sporting event organized by the foremost real estate company, Adron Homes and Property has flagged off today with many sporting and entertainment lined up at the International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Fuji music sensation, Alhaji Ajibola Pasuma provided a sensational opener for the game with thrilling vibes to mark the 6th edition of the Adron game.

The annual event put together by ADRON homes for its staffs nationwide, is aimed at promoting and implementing a healthy work force, while also enhancing unity and bonding amongst members of staff.

Also in attendance were many Nigerian sporting heroes such as; Daniel Amokachi, Austine Eguavoen and Falilat Ogunkoya.

The sporting event which was officially declared opened by the GMD of ADRON homes and properties, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking said this year’s event will be a special one, aimed at promoting and implementing a strong healthy workforce, which is very key to organizational growth and impactful workforce.

“Sports is very a powerful tool that unites the world and it is foreseeable in every sphere of life, that is why the ADRON games is very important. He said, “the ADRON games, will continue to grow bigger and stronger every year and in future; be like an Olympic event” he added.

The event will be keenly contested by all Adron regional offices nationwide in sports such as; Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, track and field, Thug of war, table tennis and lots more. The aim is to accrue winners across all gaming activities which comes prizes.