Nigerian-American performing artiste, singer and song writer, Demii Thomas better known as Demii is one artiste whose music has club and dance influences with a very melodic and sometimes rapid-fire rap delivery.

Her artistic work has given her a unique sound that cut across different genres. She is known for her flawless and pristine lyrics, decency in style and attractive energy. Demii is taking on the music industry with one goal to be the queen of Classic Afro infused rhythm as she drops her latest single “DYD” meaning “Dey your Dey”

Recounting her sojourn into her music and how far she has come, Demii said, “My love for music started very young, i would always have this sensational feeling run through my chest whenever i heard a good song. I started singing and song writing properly at age 10 when i join choir. where i am today musically is years of love and focus to the music, continuosly singing at any given time and place and song writing to every beat i hear.

“Growing up, I listened to every kind of music. “I don’t have to be influenced to start a career in music, infact i was discouraged a lot everyday by people or situations that should have made me give up but i didn’t. its natural love from within and no one can take that from me. every artistes is unique in their own way and works. when i spot out that uniqueness, i study it and embrace it and redefine it in my own way,” she added.

Describing her style as true music, the entertainer said, “My music and sound is mature, appealing and very melodious. i use the term “Classic Afro-pop/beat” for my sound in the sense that while i maintain the contemporary Afrobeat you will always find classic element such as infused RnB, Jazz, Soul, Reggae and Pop in most of my songs.

On the acceptance of her music by the audience, the American based artiste with an international appeal said: “My audience and fans love me from what I have been told is mainly for my stage presence. I am very gifted in the art of captivating your attention and keeping your eyes glued to me while on stage, its an aura that is God given and that complements with my lovely vocals while I sing as well. When it comes to music and performing, I am a perfectionist I don’t leave room for mistakes or I wish, I put in my 100 every time.”

Commenting on the kind of emotion her musical expression evokes, the singer said: “I am a big lover of Nigeria, Africa and by extension the whole of humanity. I am a romantic and a humanist in that regard and believe in the perfect potential of good in people. Hopefully, my work, whether in music, film, politics or otherwise contributes to this expression of goodwill.”

On the challenges faced by music artists in the industry today, she said, “I can only speak for myself and that is coming from me as an Independent artiste. The race in the Industry is hard and expensive. Having the right team that want to support the dream could also be very challenging, people are hungry and not honest and that can slur ones hard work,” she said.

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic, the singer said “Honestly I live my life the way I want and I don’t live in fear of Covid. I am fully vaccinated and I wear a mask when I am in crowded areas. Covid didn’t stop me from living my life or achieving my goals in fact it made the world slow down a bit giving me the time to explore more on my creativity.”

What should your fans expect from you, any exciting project coming up?

“This year I gave my fans the expectation of 3 great music and I have fulfilled it. I am very proud I could deliver at the capacity that I did and glad I could bless my fans with great music. What my Fans should expect from me next year 2022 is an EP and that’s going to be mind blowing.

“DYD- Dey Your Dey was my motto earlier this year. After being able to go back into the world from the lock down and I was able to mix with people again, it was just so sad that the quality of humans was just so poor. Many people had bad vibes and bad vibes are contagious and I really didn’t want that coming my way to spoil my day, you get me? I am aware and I am sure many of my listeners are aware that the type of energy you keep around you can shapen who you become and the things you do in life.

Do you think you would make impact with your new song?

OF COURSE! DYD is Amapiano, that is the hottest genre right now. My lyrics are solid and I had awesome sound engineers work on the song. I also have a challenge going on right now on social media for a cash prize. The hashtag #DYD #Demiithomas is trending on IG and Twitter