By Charly Agwam

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi branch, has dissociated itself from the congratulatory message over the controversial promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, to the position of a professor by the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, Owerri.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Abdul’azeez, had congratulated the minister on behalf of the university after he was promoted to the position of a professor.

Chairman of the union, Dr. Ibrahim Inuwa explained that ASUU was not convinced that due process was followed in the appointment/promotion of Isa Ali Pantami by the management of FUTO.

He noted that if due process was followed, all the controversies that trailed the exercise would not have arisen. Inuwa stressed further that something was wrong in the promotion exercise.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, ATBU Bauchi branch wishes to unequivocally state that on no occasion were the critical stakeholders; such as the Senate and the congregation of ATBU, Bauchi consulted for such congratulatory letter despite the controversies surrounding the appointment.

“It is our affirmation that we are not a party to such decision by the Vice Chancellor of ATBU.

“From all indications, the entire exercise was shrouded in inadequacies. Diligent due process was not followed, every requirement jettisoned. It is total disregard to academic excellence,” he said.

Flanked by other members of the EXCO, he said that all the requirements needed for someone to rise to the position of a professor in the academia were not considered before the promotion of Isa Ali Pantami by FUTO.

Reacting to Pantami’s ‘vindication’ after an investigation by FUTO’s branch of ASUU, he said that their report left many questions unanswered.

He added: “The report is shrouded with a lot of inadequacies because all the relevant questions have not been answered by the report, and this has cast doubts in the minds of people about the veracity of that report.”