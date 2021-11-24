Oyo State Gaming Board, on Wednesday, engaged gaming operators and other stakeholders on better ways to improving gaming businesses.

The well attended event was opened by the Secretary to the state Government of the state, Mrs Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun who declared that that the state government prioritised the welfare of its citizens over revenue generation.

In her remarks, she praised the gaming board for organizing the stakeholders forum to discuss the way forward on responsible gaming policies.

The Honorable representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency and erstwhile CEO of Nairabet, Hon. Akin Alabi said the forum was the first of its kind in the state, describing it as the right way to go, “because the industry is relatively new and it is a very dynamics industry.”

“We have to stay on top of it, and we have to be abreast of the development, thus the forum has brought different people together to formulate policies that will move the industry forward.”

Alabi urged the Gaming board to come up with a very strong policy that the operators must adhere to.

He added that the operators too must start to regulate themselves through formulation of policies, rules and regulations.

Hon. Alabi is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives committee in inter Governmental affairs and has promised that there will be policy updates from the Federal Government to regulate and also further help the gaming industry.