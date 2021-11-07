Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde (Centre)

The Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced awards for the recognition of 100 Most Influential Young Persons in the state in 2021.

The award themed: “Stronger Together, Celebrating Youth Resilience” according to the Ministry, is part of the state governor, Seyi Makinde’s recognition of the youth cadre of Oyo State after recently constituting a youth dominated cabinet.

ALSO READ: UPDATES: Anambra governorship election titbits

A statement by the ministry noted the awards are for young persons “between the ages of 18-40 who have shown excellence in their chosen field of work and are contributing towards state/national development”.

“This year’s winners are all leaders who have the strength to cause an effect and mobilize environmental influence.

“Through their works and skills, they are pushing the culture forward- their works and skills, they are pushing the culture forward, their unique strength is their ability to create a paradigm shift in a time of environmental peril”.

Vanguard News Nigeria