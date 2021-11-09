Oyindoubra Wilson Emerges Face of Nigeria 2021

Oyindoubra Wilson

Oyindoubra Wilson, a model and graduate of English and Literature has emerged the winner, Face of Nigeria Pageant 2021.

In a keenly contested competition held over the weekend at the Enugu base landmark Hotel, Oyindoubra, a trained aviator, certified by the Lagos state aviation academy , she is also an NCAA Licence certified personnel (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ) as a cabin crew, she beat 32 others to clinch the coveted crown.

Ozoya Salami, the director of the Pageant, said that the show, which is the 8th edition, was designed to promote the Urban fashion and TRADITIONAL values of the country and to build women with the right mindset to influence their society.

The freshly minted Face of Nigeria, who represented Bayelsa State at the competition, revealed her goal and plans for the future.

“My goal is to be grateful for the gift of life, everyday as it comes,using every opportunity and platform I have and given for the service of humanity, particularly as it regards to children. Be a source of hope, affecting positively as many lives as possible and living an independent, comfortable and simple life thereafter,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria