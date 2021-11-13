.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the weekend traded tackles over the safety status of some Mega schools buildings in the state.

While the administration, through the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji disclosed that it embarked on an integrity test on the structures for the safety of students and teachers, the PDP opined that the administration should own up for its failure to give the people of the state value for their money invested on the schools.

Oyebamiji in a statement said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is out to witch-hunt its predecessor with the test being carried out on the schools.

“It is not in contention that the model schools were built by the last administration. However, the responsibility of keeping the students, teachers and all workers using the facilities rest on the shoulders of the present government.

“It is a duty the Governor swore an oath to perform. That is why we will not wait for disaster to happen before exercising an abundance of caution. It is therefore sad and appalling to think that some people will politicise every noble act of governance based on sound professional advice and done with full sense of responsibility to proactively protect properties that belong to the government and the life of our young citizens”.

However, the PDP in a statement signed by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi, excuses being given for the conduct of the test by the government is like insulting the integrity of the people of the state.

“Mr Oyetola must stop forthwith, his low-grade cunningness and laborious struggle to distance himself from a government in which he was a principal actor for 8 years. Claiming ignorance of actions taken in the last administration is a mere waste of his trickery endowments.

“Waiting for more than 3 years after purportedly noticing structural failures of their own projects is tantamount to reckless ineptitude, wickedness and a complete lack of respect for human lives, especially innocent children who are matched into the Megadeath traps almost on daily basis”, the statement reads.