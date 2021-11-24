Owokoniran hails Oyo First Lady on philanthropy

Chief Rahman Owokoniran, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Region General Secretary, has commended the First Lady of Oyo State Mrs Tamunominini Makinde for her philanthropic work.

Owokoniran, an advocate of true democracy “that creates space for everyone to work and touch the masses”, stated that Nigerians must truly learn how to be their brothers’ keepers.

He noted that such practice will also help salvage Nigeria as a nation.

Mrs Makinde had said it would be counter-productive to leave empowerments of grassroots people to government alone.

She was speaking in Ibadan, at the grand finale of a weeklong empowerment programme across the seven geopolitical zones of the state.

At the event, sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, gas cylinders, industrial gas burner were distributed to over 2,000 beneficiaries.

According to the Oyo First Lady, “There is so much poverty in the land and people can be empowered with even as little as N2,000.

“Some women just need N1,500 to start a business. Some women are suffering because they lost their job due to COVID-19 or because of the loss of the breadwinner in their families.”

Owokoniran

Reacting in a statement yesterday, the PDP scribe, Owokoniran, said: “We came from a society that naturally helps the less-privileged.

“Let’s all come out and make it a way of life as it used to be. One should not necessarily be a rich person to help the needy.

“I agree with Oyo First Lady; we cannot leave everything to the government as we are all part of the government, too.”

He also used the opportunity to thank good Nigerians who have been silently doing their bit to help the less-privileged and urged them to continue the good work.

“Moreover, PDP is a party that cares for the people and will always go that extra mile for the welfare of the people,” Owokoniran added.

Vanguard News Nigeria