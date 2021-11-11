By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A mother of three, Suliyat Adewole, 30, caught with a stolen goat disclosed that she lure the goats with cassava peels.

The suspect, who hails from Konda area in Ilobu said most times residents do believe she bought the stolen goats from their owners.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Daniel Adigun on Thursday disclosed that Suliyat was caught by a resident at Oke-Ayepe community, who challenged her while leaving with a stolen black goat.

Adigun added that she confessed to stealing the goat and was almost lynched by resident but the prompt intervention of NSCDC personnel in the area.

“She was caught while attempting to take the black goat out of the community.

“She had pretended to buy it from the owner but while resident insisted she go with them to the owner, she eventually admitted stealing it”, said Adigun.

While confessing to the crime, Suliyat said, “I have a peculiar way of catching the animals. I usually carry some dried peel of cassava in a plastic basket so when I look round and find no one in sight, I put down the basket. Goats find it attractive and while feeding on it I catch and tie them.

“Anyone I meet on the way would think I bought it from the owner,” the woman said.

Adigun added that the suspect would soon be charged to court after necessary investigation.

