



Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says God is in control of his re-election bid come 2022.

Oyetola said this while addressing residents of the state, who thronged out to welcome him from his oversee trip on Friday in Gbongan, Aiyedaade Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed July 16, 2022 for the state’s gubernatorial election.

The governor said that he was not perturbed by all forms of machinations and distractions surfacing as the election approached.

He described them as a normal political phenomenon.

According to him, he remains unshaken as ever for his faith is in God, who decides all things.

Oyetola said he was amazed by the encomiums bestowed on him and thanked the party leaders and members as well as residents for the unprecedented show of love.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress was prepared ahead of the election.

The governor, however, urged them to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration to enable them to exercise their civic rights in the election.

In his remarks, Mr Israel Famurewa, Director-General, IleriOluwa Movement and the Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board, described the rousing welcome as a sign of acceptability which the governor was enjoying among the state populace.