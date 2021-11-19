By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his belief in God to take charge of his reelection bid in 2022.

Oyetola said he is not perturbed by all forms of machinations and distractions which might be surfacing at this critical period the election is fast approaching, a circumstance which he described as a normal political phenomenon; noting that he remains unshaken as ever for his faith is in God who decides all things.

The Governor disclosed this on Friday at Gbongan Interchange while addressing the residents of the state among other party faithful who trooped out en masse to give him a heroic welcome upon his return to the state from his trip.

Oyetola who was amazed by the encomiums bestowed on him during the welcome, appreciated the party leaders and members, as well as the residents of the state for the unprecedented show of love, while reaffirming the formidability of the state All Progressives Congress ahead of the forthcoming election.

ALSO READ: Police foil kidnap of Clergyman in Abuja, arrest 7 notorious kidnapping suspects

“I have said it before and I still hold the belief that only God will decide my second term ambition, He is the most powerful and controller of destiny, so I am not bothered by anything.

“I will, however, encourage you all to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration so that you would be able to exercise their civic rights in the 2022 election in the state”, he said.

While speaking at the gathering, the Director General of IleriOluwa Movement and the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa described the rousing welcome given to the governor as a sign of acceptability which the governor is enjoying among the state populace, saying it is nothing but a testament to the wondrous and impactful performance of the governor in the administration of the state.

In their separate remarks, the Director General of Bureau of Social Services, Mr. Richard Tinubu and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji respectively ascribed the reception to the productive leadership of the governor which has brought about tremendous development to all sectors of the state economy, while appreciating the people for their unflinching support to his administration and assuring them of more service deliveries for the betterment of all.

Vanguard News Nigeria