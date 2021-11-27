Osinbajo pride of Nigeria, LCCI says

Yemi Osinbajo

Having supervised the implementation of key interventions of the Buhari administration across education, health, agriculture, and manufacturing, displaying uncommon loyalty, integrity and sagacity, among other qualities, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the pride of the nation, who has become a leading light for his contemporaries across Africa and beyond.

This was the view of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, delivered by its Deputy President of the Lagos, Dr Michael Olawale Cole, while delivering a Vote of Thanks for the participation of the Vice President at the 2021 LCCI Presidential Policy Dialogue held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

The Vice President who was featured at the event had spoken about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, detailing the efforts by the Federal Government to sustain the positive momentum with two consecutive quarters of growth despite challenges.

The presentation by Professor Osinbajo, had elicited a standing ovation from guests at the event in acknowledgement of the efforts of the government and the VP’s detailed presentation.

The Vice President’s presentation was followed by a dialogue session with business leaders and investors at the event.

Acknowledging the VP’s clarity of thoughts and ideas in the management of the economy, Dr Cole said, “you are a worthy Vice President of our country and a fantastic leader of this nation and we are very glad to have you in our midst today.”

“We are glad that you have shown yourself to be a leading light for other Vice Presidents in Africa. Your expertise, foresight, and prudence have been very evident in the results of the good works that are spread across this nation,” the LCCI deputy president added.

“You are a pride of this nation, pride of Africa,” the LCCI deputy president stated.

Commending the VP’s leadership of the ESP and other interventions that mitigated the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dr Cole said, “we are indebted to God for your dynamic strategy and dexterity in effectively managing the hydra-headed COVID-19 pandemic and the post-COVID Nigerian economy.

“Having known you for over 35 years as I said earlier, you are doing an exemplary work, your integrity remains untainted, and your impact and service to humanity transcends Nigeria to the continent of Africa and beyond.”

Dr Cole then recalled a comment made about the VP’s leadership qualities in 2018, noting that “when we had a programme like this, the fellow that came from the US who later became our President was so impressed by the quality of the delivery by this our fine Vice President. He said that is a Vice President that any country should look for, and also a President that any country should look for.”

Speaking further about Osinbajo’s support for the President in the actualization of the administration’s objectives, he noted that “your loyalty as the number two citizen of this great country, your very uncommon intelligence and sagacity in conjunction with that of Mr President, have made Nigeria to witness improvements in Agriculture, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and other sectors of the economy.

“We know that people are clamouring for more (from this administration) but there is no doubt you have been a major contributor to the confidence level of this administration,” the LCCI official said.

Other speeches delivered at the Presidential Policy Dialogue were the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the President of the LCCI Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, and Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Nigeria Exchange Group Chairman. There was also audience participation involving questions and observations directed to the Vice President who interacted after delivering a speech.

